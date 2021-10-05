Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Doom Slayer as Mii Fighter Costume

In case you somehow missed it, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise was announced as the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this morning, much to the dismay of those hoping for other much-hyped potential inclusions like Waluigi or Master Chief from Halo. But there was one long-rumored fighter that was announced in addition to Sora. Well, kind of. Doom Slayer is officially making his way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate alongside the release of Sora on October 18th… as a Mii Fighter in-game costume.

You read that correctly: Doom Slayer of Doom franchise fame is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii Fighter in-game costume. At this point, fans are liable to be thankful that he showed up at all given the constant request over the years for the character to make an appearance. The other two Mii Fighter in-game costumes revealed today are an Octoling wig and Judd hat, both from the Splatoon franchise.

You can check out what Doom Slayer looks like as an adorable, miniaturized Mii Fighter in-game costume for yourself below:

The final group of Mii Fighter costumes arrives 10/18 in Super #SmashBrosUltimate!



•Octoling (Wig)

•Judd (Hat)

•Doom Slayer (Gunner) pic.twitter.com/v9SsEx9gpx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

“Having a fan-favorite character like Sora join the ranks of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the perfect way to close out the Fighters Pass expansions,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications, as part of the announcement today. “With a dozen fighters added since the game launched, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate now boasts 86 total fighters spanning the entire history of video games, giving players an unprecedented amount of gameplay choices and options.”

As noted above, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenger Pack 11 DLC, which includes Sora, the Mii Fighter in-game costumes, and more, is set to release on October 18th. The new Challenger Pack is part of the larger Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Min Min, Steve and Alex, Sephiroth, Pyra/Mythra, and Kazuya in addition to Sora. Challenger Pack 11 can also be purchased separately for $5.99. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo brawler right here.

What do you think about Doom Slayer's Mii Fighter in-game costume? Are you excited or bummed about the final addition to the title being Sora?