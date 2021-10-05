Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Taking Over Twitter Thanks to Sora’s Addition

Super Smash Bros. is one of the biggest game franchises at Nintendo, and its legacy expanded to new bounds with its latest title. The Nintendo Switch stunned fans with its massive offering thanks to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Since the game went live, a slew of DLC fighters have been added to the game, and the final has gone live at last. After all, producer Masahiro Sakurai unveiled the final Smash addition this morning, and Sora is coming to the game after years of waiting.

If you did not know, the final Mr. Sakurai Presents went live, and it was there fans got to check on the producer. After spending years on the latest Super Smash Bros. game, Sakurai told fans there was one more surprise hidden up his sleeve, and it hails from Kingdom Hearts. The Disney-Square Enix title has lent Sora to the fighting game, and fans are losing their minds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the hype for Sora’s arrival is real and taking over Twitter. During this special presentation, fans were given a look at Sora’s various designs as fans can pick between several costumes. Even the game’s Timeless River variation made it into Super Smash Bros., so Disney lovers will be happy to see that included.

When it comes to moves, Sora will obviously be a sword-fighter, and Sakurai said the team wanted the hero to be playable to everyone. Some DLC additions have a niche playstyle, but Sora will be accessible to players of all skill levels. And when it comes to his Final Smash, well – it seems Sora banishes his foes into the dark and seals them there forever with his Keyblade.

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over Sora’s addition, and they are happy to see how this final presentation for Super Smash Bros. went down. Now, the world owes Sakurai and his team the biggest round of applause in history given their hard work. So if you haven’t yet, maybe send your thanks to the team over on Twitter!

What do you think about this final addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Are you happy to see Sora join the ranks of this Nintendo title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

It’s Too Much

https://twitter.com/YNOverlord/status/1445398219165417481?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

RED ALERT

https://twitter.com/OgJMaco_/status/1445397760421867520?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tears Falling Everywhere

https://twitter.com/EdwardSabaVO/status/1445394206130905105?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Gut Punch

https://twitter.com/oathkeeping/status/1445393088248221698?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Those Madlads

https://twitter.com/WildcatME1999/status/1445392509870432259?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Good Job, Cloud

https://twitter.com/GamerYeehawTifa/status/1445394321390374916?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Run Faster