‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Is Getting a Double XP Event

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting its first double experience event soon where players will earn twice the Spirt Board experience and Spirit Points.

An in-game popup from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s news feature alerted players to the event which starts on January 11th. Nintendo also broadcasted the news through its social media accounts for those who might’ve missed it with messages like the one below to explain how the event works and how long players have to get more experience.

On 11/01, the three-day event “Double EXP and SP!” will take place on the Spirit Board!

Any EXP and SP earned through Spirit Board battles during this event period will be doubled! It’s your chance to really power up your spirits! #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/3xJSkhIENR — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) January 9, 2019

Players who’ve been frequenting the Spirit Board and the World of Light modes will already know all about the Spirit systems and how these soon to be doubled currencies affect them. Experience gained by any battles, win or lose, helps raise the players’ Spirits to higher levels, thus increasing their power to better assist players in future fights. Spirit Points are acquired through fights as well and are used in the Spirit Board mode to get a second shot at obtaining a Spirit, but those points can also be used to purchase items from vendors. If players invest time into the Spirit Board mode during the timeframe Nintendo provided above, they’ll get twice as much of both of these resources to set themselves up for an easier Spirit experience.

An event like this would’ve come as a huge benefit to players who’ve been trying to raise up their Spirits’ levels, something that one player who recently maxed out every Primary Spirit in the game. The player said they maxed out over 600 Primary Spirits through the Spirit Board and World of Light modes, but if players are just looking to secure one powerful Spirit and level it up, they have suggestions for which one to go for.

The start of this Spirit event follows past Super Smash Bros. Ultimate events that featured different franchises. A Fire Emblem Spirit Board event netted players Spirits from that universe while a more recent one featured characters across Mario’s many games.