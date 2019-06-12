Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Are Pumped Following Banjo-Kazooie Reveal

Preceding this year’s E3, much like every year, there were a myriad of rumors and leaks that flooded the Internet. Some of them pertained to any characters that might be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC. Nintendo kicked off their Direct presentation with the reveal of the hero from Dragon Quest, who is coming to the popular brawler. However, they later revealed , and confirmed, that Banjo-Kazooie is back, and they are being added as the third DLC character for the Ultimate roster.
Naturally, this has delighted fans everywhere. That is, of course, if they had recovered from an Animal Crossing sighting. The excitement led many to take to social media to share that joy with other fans who are experiencing the same thing. Here’s what fans have been saying about Banjo-Kazooie coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
SO MUCH AWESOME
HOLYGUOWOFOEKCJJSS— NRG Nairo (@NairoMK) June 11, 2019
BOTH THE DQ HEROES AND BANJO
OMFGGGGG YOOOO I CAN’T BELIEVE IT
WATCH OUT, DUCK HUNT
DUCK HUNT WATCH OUT— J o c k e t h J o e s t a r #PrideMonth : 3 (@ChawnSarter) June 11, 2019
BANJO’S COMING FOR YOU
OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/T5daQZ6GYY
NINTENDO FANS WON
YOU ALL CALLED US CRAZY! YOU ALL LAUGHED AT US! YOU ALL SAID IT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN! YOU ALL SAID MINECRAFT WOULD GET IN!— E3 2019: Return of Jafar (@MonkeyDLenny) June 11, 2019
WE WON. BANJO-KAZOOIE IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/vWZ9lZx3EU
AN HONEST MISTAKE
To every Banjo Kazooie fan who wanted them in the game, I’m so sorry for ever telling you that he will never make it, I was horribly wrong and I’m all the more happy that you guys finally get to see the duo in action! 😁 pic.twitter.com/oN2mIhCFff— Lukaε @ CEO Daytona (@lukaecos) June 11, 2019
THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN WILD
Ok but for real, what if they did the Banjo silhouette gag but then instead of Banjo knocking the duck hunt dog away it was Minecraft Steve how upset would you have been?— rockcock64 (@rockcock64) June 11, 2019
MUCH EXCITEMENT
I literally broke my voice in the reaction— Tempo ZeRo (@zerowondering) June 11, 2019
DID NOT EXPECT IT
JESUS CHRIST
BANJO. IN. SMASH. #E32019
AND BREATH OF THE WILD 2?!
Banjo and Kazooie in Smash and Breath of the Wild 2? Nintendo wins E3 free. Not even close pic.twitter.com/fIweRBLgI8— Johnny “Chi Guy” Zaccari (@JohnnyZaccari) June 11, 2019
A PRICE
Getting dragon quest, but then seeing banjo pic.twitter.com/2h0ze1bwPK— Alex Santizo 🐝 (@alex_santizo21) June 11, 2019
EVERYONE IS EXCITED
Guys I love how happy they all are to see banjo again look at them pic.twitter.com/JO8RQBJM3d— Pikachu stole all my fruit and called me a bitch (@FizzySodaWave) June 11, 2019
MUST HAVE!
I WANT TO BUY HIM SO BADLY HE LOOKS SO COOL TO ALL THE BANJO CONGRATULATIONS BANJO IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/OSwymegxsR— Mr Lenny🎮🎨 (@MrLennyLOL) June 11, 2019
Super Smash Bros.Ultimate iscurrently available on Nintendo Switch. Banjo-Kazooie will be arriving as the third DLC character at some point this fall. For more on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.
What do you think about all of this? Are you beyond excited that Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!