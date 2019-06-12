Gaming

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Are Pumped Following Banjo-Kazooie Reveal

Preceding this year’s E3, much like every year, there were a myriad of rumors and leaks that […]

By

Preceding this year’s E3, much like every year, there were a myriad of rumors and leaks that flooded the Internet. Some of them pertained to any characters that might be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC. Nintendo kicked off their Direct presentation with the reveal of the hero from Dragon Quest, who is coming to the popular brawler. However, they later revealed , and confirmed, that Banjo-Kazooie is back, and they are being added as the third DLC character for the Ultimate roster.

Naturally, this has delighted fans everywhere. That is, of course, if they had recovered from an Animal Crossing sighting. The excitement led many to take to social media to share that joy with other fans who are experiencing the same thing. Here’s what fans have been saying about Banjo-Kazooie coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SO MUCH AWESOME

WATCH OUT, DUCK HUNT

NINTENDO FANS WON

AN HONEST MISTAKE

THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN WILD

MUCH EXCITEMENT

AND BREATH OF THE WILD 2?!

A PRICE

EVERYONE IS EXCITED

MUST HAVE!

Super Smash Bros.Ultimate iscurrently available on Nintendo Switch. Banjo-Kazooie will be arriving as the third DLC character at some point this fall. For more on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you beyond excited that Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts