Hilarious ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Video Shows Off Why Everyone Hates Inkling

With new fighters on the horizon, a lot of Nintendo Switch fans have Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the brain – and for good reason! With an impressively growing roster and a stellar single-player mode, there’s a lot of reasons to fall in love with the latest exclusive from the Big N. Another thing we’re falling in love with are these videos from one player in particular that get more and more hilarious with each upload.

We first started sharing ‘Casual_Caden’s’ work with this Wii Fit training video and from there, it was a slippery slope. Their latest video? A short compilation as to why everyone hates Inkling. Enjoy:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inkling almost spared Snake after the box gave a firm shut down, but alas … he too fell victim to the Splatoon character. And can we just say poor Kirby? Because you can literally see the moment when the life left the fighter’s eyes. Poor little guy …

Even though the game just recently came out, the gaming community has put together some pretty incredible things to show their love for the title. From videos like this, to incredible cosplay – the fan love is intense and we are absolutely here for it. With so much left on the horizon to be revealed – including more fighters – it’s pretty awesome to see how creative this community can get.

What are your thoughts on the latest community creation for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What other types of hilarious clips would you like to see in the future? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about the game itself:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still showing itself as a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner,” reads our full review. “The stacked roster with a promise of more characters to come means there’s something or someone for every player, and like other Smash Bros. games, you don’t have to be a fighting pro to enjoy it. With a few tweaks from Nintendo via some post-release patches, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to be the defining Smash Bros. experience.”