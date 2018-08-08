‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Menu Revealed, Showing Secret New Mode

The new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Direct gave us our first look at the main menu, something that may seem dull to many, but something fans have been begging to see so that we could peep the various game modes that will be included. Nintendo revealed the menu, and also said that it would contain a brand new mystery mode that they cannot yet discuss. You can get your own first look at the menu by checking out the video above. We’ve time-stamped the Direct at 23:39 so you can jump straight to the menu!

There are a few new elements here to soak in. In addition to the game modes we see taking up the main portion of the screen, we can also see a cool dashboard to the right. This can be brought up at any time by pressing the ZR button, and offers players a variety of convenient shortcuts. Here, too, we see one of the options blurred out, which must correspond to the mysterious new game mode. So what could it be?

Our money is on some kind of new campaign mode or story mode. It’s not necessary, obviously, and it would require so much legwork on Nintendo’s part, but we think that a story mode would offer the greatest surprise. A crazy, original story featuring cut-scene cinematics would blow us away, and it wouldn’t surprise us if some of the cutscene footage we’ve seen from character reveals were part of that story mode. Perhaps that’s where we’ll see Dracula, Rathalos, Ridley and King K. Rool as bosses? Maybe the master hand will make its return.

In this morning’s press release, Nintendo gave us a few more details on the various game modes that were revealed during the stream:

Classic Mode: The single-player mode in which players battle against a series of fighters will return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Each fighter has a set of stages and opponents that she or he will face.

Stamina Battle: In addition to Time Battle and Stock Battle, Stamina Battle is also one of the standard modes in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In Stamina Battle, players fight to deplete each other’s stamina until only one fighter is left standing.

Tourney Mode: Up to 32 players can participate in Tourney mode, making it great for parties or events with a lot of people. And since Nintendo Switch can be played anywhere, these tournaments can even take place in unexpected places!

Smashdown: After battling in this mode, the previously-selected fighters will no longer be available, forcing players to have to pick a different fighter for the next round. This mode favors players who are skilled with multiple fighters and encourages others to diversify their rosters.

Training: The improved Training mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate includes an exclusive stage that features a grid, used to help measure the distance and trajectory of special moves and fighter knockback.

So what do you think the new mode will be? Are we in store for a crazy new campaign? Let us know your predictions in the comments below, and be sure to follow me on Twitter @MatthewFace for more Smash Bros. news and speculation!