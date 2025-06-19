Nintendo Fixes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Switch 2 Problem

At launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 had a few backwards compatibility issues with first-party games. To help gamers know what to expect, Nintendo released a list of games with known compatibility issues on the new console. Ever since, they’ve been keeping it updated as the company works to resolve lingering issues for its first-party games on Switch 2. One major problem was the fact that using Mii Fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could cause a glitch where matches suddenly ended. Now, it seems Nintendo has fixed the problem.

Overall, most Nintendo Switch games should run relatively well (if not better) on the Switch 2. But Nintendo is hard at work resolving new glitches that have popped up for the new console. Just today, we got a patch to resolve some Switch 2 bugs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with a new console patch for the Switch and Switch 2. Now, it appears that the firmware update may also have resolved the Mii Fighter glitch in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

[Super Smash Bros. Ultimate]



Nintendo has fixed the issue with Mii Fighters on the Switch 2 where online matches may immediately end with a connection error if a Switch 1 is also in the room.



This was presumably fixed with the 20.1.5 firmware update.



As shared by reliable Nintendo news source @OatmealDome on X, Nintendo has updated the Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility information for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Mii Fighters Shouldn’t Crash Matches in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Anymore

One thing to note is that this update only addresses one of two known issues with Mii Fighters on Switch 2. While the match-ending issue is definitely the bigger problem, this update doesn’t look to fix the problem where Mii Fighter thumbnails don’t always save correctly.

The note is dated June 19th, the same day as the Switch 1 and Switch 2 update. Nintendo usually releases pretty vague patch notes, so it’s hard to say exactly how many issues today’s Switch patch resolved. However, the timing makes it look pretty likely that one of the “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience” involved this fix for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

With this problem fixed, you should be able to use the Mii Fighter again when playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The thumbnails may still not save correctly, but at least your matches won’t abruptly end without warning.

Are you excited to have the Mii Fighter back as a viable option in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?