Nintendo Confirms Disappointing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate News

Nintendo has confirmed some disappointing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news. More specifically, Nintendo has announced that Version 13.0.1, the game’s next update, will be the final fighter adjustments. In other words, after the update, there will never be another fighter balance patch, meaning what doesn’t get fixed with this final update will forever be broken. Fans of the 2018 platform fighter knew this announcement was coming, but many didn’t expect it to happen so soon, especially with official tournaments set to begin next year.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when the update will go live. The news comes the way of Nintendo UK, who doesn’t provide any type of release information other than noting the update in question is “coming soon.” And of course, details on what changes are being made to the game have not been divulged.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming soon! This update includes the final fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/hnM37YcAAB — Nintendo UK VS (@NintendoUKVS) November 29, 2021

As you would expect, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have lots of demands for this final character adjustment patch, including fixes to the likes of Sora, Little Max, and Ridely.

“I’m not gonna ask for anything ridiculous. Just fix Ridley’s back aerial. Like. Please. The foot swipe graphic is shown like 1 or 2 frames before the hitbox becomes active. It’s so misleading. His leg literally phases through people,” reads one popular reply.

“Please… For the love of God… Give Little Mac his side B back when he gets hit out of it. Enough is enough,” adds another player. “Ok hear me out, they fix people being able to easily fall out of Sora’s up B. Thanks,” reads another top reply.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the best-selling platform fighter, click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What characters need changes made to them with this final fighters update?