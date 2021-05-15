Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Highly-Requested DLC Character Possibly Deconfirmed

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has two DLC character slots left. Right now, there's no word who these characters will be, but as you would expect every fan of the game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite has a wishlist and growing expectations based on previous rumors, reports, and leaks. One of the most in-demand characters is Crash Bandicoot, a character created by Naughty Dog and that can trace its roots back to PlayStation, but a character that has since gone multi-platform. Not only is Crash Bandicoot one of the most highly-requested characters, but there's been plenty of theories, and even some rumors, pointing to the character coming to the game with one of these final two DLC slots. However, this possibility now seems unlikely.

Speaking during a recent interview, Lou Studdert, the Creative Producer on Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Toys for Bob, noted that he would see the character in the Nintendo.

"We all dream of that day, don’t we?! If I had any influence, I sure would love to see that as well but it’s something out of my hands entirely," said Studdert when asked about the character coming to the game.

Now, Studdert doesn't outright confirm or deconfirm the character here. Rather he claims ignorance. He's right in the sense that the decision to include Crash Bandicoot in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be over him, however, you'd assume that information would trickle down if it was happening. At the same time, Studdert is never going to spoil the surprise if he does know, yet, that doesn't read like a reply that's withholding information.

