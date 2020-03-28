Here’s What DOOM Slayer Would Look Like in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The DOOM Slayer is one of the most requested DLC characters by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans. That said, for now, it doesn’t look the demon slayer is coming to the platform fighter. And maybe the silent protagonist never will. After all, DOOM’s violence is infamous, and that doesn’t exactly match up with the more kid friendly vibe of the Super Smash Bros. series. However, while Nintendo may never add the DOOM Slayer, one fan has done it for them.

Taking to Twitter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan Nova revealed a victory animation for the DOOM Slayer, showing off what the character could look like in the game. And it appears fans like what they see, or at least that’s what the post going viral suggests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DOOM Slayer’s Smash Bros Victory Animation pic.twitter.com/MASwsCbsAO — Nova (@MemoryNova) March 22, 2020

As you may remember, back in January, DOOM series developer iD software revealed that while they’ve bantered with Nintendo about the character joining the Super Smash Bros. roster, these talks have never gone anywhere serious.

“We’ve had… I don’t even know who talked to who, but we’ve bantered with them,” said id Software’s Marty Stratton while speaking to Metro. “We have a great relationship with them through bringing DOOM to Switch and that kind of stuff. So we have great people over there, but it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool?’ But it’s never gone anywhere serious, so we’ll see.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the platform fighter by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see DOOM Slayer come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

In the most recent and related news, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s director recently revealed some worrying news about the series’ future. Meanwhile, the DOOM Slayer could be coming in the future, but the game’s next DLC fighter will an ARMS character.