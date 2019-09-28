Super Smash Bros. Fan Reveals Concept for the Ultimate OP Character

There’s a lot of speculation who the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character will be. It looks like the next fighter to join the game’s massive roster could be Lloyd. Meanwhile, some players are convinced Waluigi is finally about to get his turn. Truth is, nobody knows who’s coming to the Nintendo Switch platform fighter. That said, there are a ton of players hoping Nintendo eventually adds Goose of Untitled Goose Game fame. In fact, one player has already gone through the trouble of creating an extensive concept for Goose in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And it’s pretty impressive. It features alternate skins, taunts, specials, and even a final smash. All Nintendo has to do is copy, paste, and then bam, the most OP Smash character of all-time is in the game.

For those who have no clue what I’m talking about: this month a little game called Untitled Goose Game released on PC and Nintendo Switch. And well, the Internet has fallen in love with it. In it, you play a pesky Goose who is on a mission to cause chaos for the local townsfolk. You know, normal geese things. As you would expect, Goose is one of the most popular video game characters of 2019, and naturally, now there’s demand for Nintendo to add the flying beast to the game.

Of course, Nintendo can’t actually add Goose to the game, he’d be a balancing nightmare. Too OP. However, that’s not going to stop me from dreaming of an alternate universe where a player wins Evo with Goose.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch.

