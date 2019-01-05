‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Glitch Turns Everyone Black

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player has discovered a new glitch that turns every fighter in the game black.

Discovered by Octavio Galicia, the “Black-out” glitch basically shadows out all color from each fighter. Think of the classic “Who’s that Pokemon?” commercial cuts, but with Super Smash Bros. fighters. The only way to distinguish the characters is via their outline. So, characters like Yoshi and King K Rool are still recognizable, but all of those Fire Emblem characters are a bit harder to discern than normal.

According to the video, to manifest the glitch, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch pro controller and any third-party controller that doesn’t have a gyroscope and that has joysticks that can be pressed down.

Then you will want to make the pro controller player, player one, and the third party controller player, player two.

From here, start a Sudden Death match (apparently most modes work, but this is the easiest one to do it with) and pick any stage or character. Once the match starts, pause the game and go to the home menu, then click on “controllers.” After that, change the third party controller to player one.

Once you’ve done this and you’re back into the game, press down on the right control joystick with the third party controller. This will cause the screen to turn blue or black. Press down again, and the glitch will appear.

Be sure to check out Octavio Galicia’s video below for more details on the glitch, and of course, to see it in action. It’s pretty neat, and makes you wonder how players even discover things like this.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch, where it launched last month to both significant critical acclaim and sales. It’s not only one of the best-selling games of 2018, but one of the highest rated. And for good reason: it’s pretty damn good.

