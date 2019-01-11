‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Piranha Plant Amiibo Pre-Orders Are Live

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans and amiibo collectors need to head on over to Walmart right away, because the Piranha Plant amiibo has gone up for pre-order for $15.99 with free 2-day shipping slated for February 15th. Grab it here while you can. At the time of writing it was sold out on Amazon, and the same fate likely awaits it at Walmart. UPDATE: It’s back in stock on Amazon as well.

You can also pre-order the King K. Rool amiibo here and the Ice Climbers amiibo here. Both are also set to arrive on February 15th.

On a related note, if you’re thinking about picking up another pair of Joy-Con for the Nintendo Switch to play games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Super Mario Party, you’re in luck because you can get the neon red and blue set from Walmart for $66.90 (17% off) with free 2-day shipping (yellow versions are also available for $67.99 in limited quantities). That’s still not cheap, but this is only $2 off an all-time low.

Finally, if you got a Nintendo Switch for the holidays and haven’t added a microSD card, you’ll want to remedy that right away. The paltry 32GB of onboard memory will be eaten up very quickly if you plan on downloading games. Even many physical games require sizable downloads.

That having been said, today is a golden opportunity to go big. Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $88, which is 64% off the list price and good for the second lowest price ever outside of a ridiculous $79.99 Black Friday sale that was gone in the blink of an eye. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time as well.

