Pre-Order ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ For the Nintendo Switch and Save 20%

If you still aren’t convinced that you need to own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it hits the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, the events of today’s Nintendo Direct might sway you. The reveals include the addition of Chrom and Dark Samus, Donkey Kong villain King K. Rool, new Pokemon, and Simon Belmont and Richter from Castlevania to the game.

Yeah, Nintendo wasn’t joking when they said that every Smash Bros. character ever would be packed into this game. If you’re ready to get on board, keep in mind that Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the physical copy. It’s covered by their pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you will automatically get any additional discounts that occur between the time that you order and the time that the game ships.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is described thusly:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.“

Keep in mind that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features support for the classic Nintendo GameCube controller. It’s basically the same as the one Nintendo offered for the Wii U version of Smash Bros, so if you already own the Wii U adapter for the controller, there’s no need to purchase another. If you don’t own it, Nintendo has re-released the adapter with new branding. The adapter is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $19.99. The controller itself is available to pre-order here for an additional $29.99 (make sure to click the coupons for additional savings). Both are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee.

