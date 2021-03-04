Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Comments on the Sword Fighters Controversy

✖

Pyra/Mythra is the newest DLC fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, and some fans are unhappy about the addition of another sword fighter to the game's roster. Director Masahiro Sakurai addressed the controversy on a new episode of Washa Live (which has been translated by Nintendo Everything). Sakurai stopped by the show to promote the upcoming Sakurai Presents video for the DLC fighter, but he also addressed the decision-making process that goes into which fighters are added to the game. While some might be quick to blame the director, it's clearly not his decision to make!

"Like it or not, it’s not up to me whether another sword fighter goes in the game," said Sakurai. The director went on to say that the weapon isn't nearly as important as making sure each fighter is balanced out properly. Sakurai also pointed out that sword fighters are much easier to implement in the game when compared with characters like Steve. Sakurai had previously discussed how difficult Steve was to implement in the game, so it seems that Pyra/Mythra will be a bit easier on the director.

Sakurai's responses are notably candid, so much so that the show's hosts teased him about whether or not he was actually allowed to discuss such things. Sakurai joked that he just might "get something from Nintendo" if he went any further! While Nintendo might not be happy about the peek behind the curtain, fans will no doubt appreciate his responses.

With just two fighters left as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, it will be interesting to see which characters will make the cut. There are a lot of different fighters that fans would like to see, but at the end of the day, the decision seems to rest completely in Nintendo's hands, rather than Sakurai's. Hopefully, the next two selections will leave fans happy with the final results!

Fans looking forward to learning more about Pyra/Mythra will want to tune in for the next Sakurai Presents presentation, which is set to air March 4th at 6 a.m. PT.

Are you looking forward to playing as Pyra/Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Were you disappointed to see another sword fighter announced for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!