Super Smash Bros Fans Demand Justice for Solid Snake’s Butt in ‘Ultimate’

The team over at Nintendo finally gave us the in-depth look we’ve been waiting for regarding the latest Super Smash Brothers, Ultimate, during E3 2018. The reveal was phenomenal, with a full roster of fan favourites and even the delightful surprise of Ridley taking to the arena! The Solid Snake surprise was also a fun aspect of the showcase … at least until he turned around.

The Internet is doing what the Internet does and fans world-wide are demanding justice, hilariously, for Snake’s behind. Press “F” to pay respects because we lost one critical member on the roster team. “Do he got that booty though?” He dooooon’t! Some of the grieving players took to social media to let their woes be known – and those woes have been heard loud and clear! Operation “Bring Back Thicc Snake” is now a go:

Solid Snake doesnt have that Solid Cake anymore pic.twitter.com/RRXS1o5zun — Jobs (@Imbetweenjobs) June 13, 2018

Her’s is just out there. Like the armor is made in a way to show off the butt. Hardcore survival training gave him that butt. He earned that butt. — Solid Snake (@SoldierOfLegend) June 13, 2018

The outcry is real, you guys. People are upset. Butts are missing, how can he fight when he doesn’t have a posterior?! These are the real questions people! Nintendo hasn’t commented yet and honestly, we’re not expecting them to. For now, we must mourn and pray that Snake can still do his very best without a butt and his trusty box. We have faith in you, Snake! You can do it!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! What do you think about the case of the missing booty? Justice for Snake, anyone? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out more about the game itself:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

A new game in the Super Smash Bros. series releases Dec. 7, 2018

New fighters, new stages, AND every fighter ever featured in the series…EVER!

Inkling from the Splatoon series join the roster

Ridley from the Metroid series also joins the fight

Returning fighters include Wolf, Ice Climbers, Pokémon Trainer and more

Elevate the Super Smash Bros. experience to new heights with faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options

Hold a 4 player free-for-all, or kick it up to 8-player battles*

All current Super Smash Bros. series amiibo figures are supported

