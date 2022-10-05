Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Celebrate Sora Reveal One Year Later
On October 5th, 2021, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai ended months of speculation when he revealed Sora as the game's final playable character. The Kingdom Hearts star was one of the most highly-requested fighters in the history of the franchise, with fans begging to see him added to the Nintendo Switch game. One year after the announcement, many Kingdom Hearts fans have taken to social media to share their memories of the announcement, and how they feel about the character's execution. It's rare to see a video game announcement so universally beloved, but the Sora reveal went over quite well!
One year after Sora's announcement, it's still unclear what the future may hold for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise. It's a safe bet that we won't see a new entry in the series until the Switch's successor gets released, and that could be several years away. Sakurai has hinted that he might be finished working on Super Smash Bros. after Ultimate, but it's hard to imagine the series without him! For now, Nintendo fans will just have to be happy with what they have.
I had always said Sora in Smash would be the ONLY time i buy Ultimate. And boy did i run as fast as possible to pick up the game and his dlc lol. https://t.co/JLG2CZmY3W— Chef Ty Neadik (@vSaucePineapple) October 5, 2022
Oh yeah, happy anniversary to best boy Sora making it into smash, who's games meant so much to me growing up. pic.twitter.com/VVgsmb1cjm— CastleVedrania 👻 (@Jamsch101) October 5, 2022
Today marks 1 year anniversary of sora announcements to smash, I still remember waking up to the reveal and losing it once again #ThankYouSakurai for this great moment pic.twitter.com/zeV6vd0BDO— @MarshbombSonyk (@marshbombsonyk) October 5, 2022
Can't believe that TODAY marks the first day that Sora was revealed in smash, literally shook everyone. I am glad I love KH 😭😭❤️— 《💕BiggGorlEnergy💕》| ※ (@GrayWolfWG) October 5, 2022
Happy 1 year anniversary to the time when Sora was announced in Smash! Still happy this actually happened and a dream came true! Still play as him when I do play in Smash and will always be grateful to Sakurai for making this happen! 😁😆 pic.twitter.com/SheG7NkrXM— Diana // Pinned! (@ignitethereason) October 5, 2022
if I could re live the sora smash announcement again— youweremyghost (@BreezyMontclair) October 5, 2022
Watched the Sora Smash reveal and man I cried again 🥺 my sweet boi made it in. Smash Ultimate really is the best one— Chotanuki (@chotanuki235) October 5, 2022
So disappointed still. A year ago, they announced Sora as the last Smash character. I was sure it was gonna be Unicycle from Uniracers. :(— Yanya (@banballow) October 5, 2022