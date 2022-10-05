Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Celebrate Sora Reveal One Year Later

On October 5th, 2021, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai ended months of speculation when he revealed Sora as the game's final playable character. The Kingdom Hearts star was one of the most highly-requested fighters in the history of the franchise, with fans begging to see him added to the Nintendo Switch game. One year after the announcement, many Kingdom Hearts fans have taken to social media to share their memories of the announcement, and how they feel about the character's execution. It's rare to see a video game announcement so universally beloved, but the Sora reveal went over quite well!

One year after Sora's announcement, it's still unclear what the future may hold for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise. It's a safe bet that we won't see a new entry in the series until the Switch's successor gets released, and that could be several years away. Sakurai has hinted that he might be finished working on Super Smash Bros. after Ultimate, but it's hard to imagine the series without him! For now, Nintendo fans will just have to be happy with what they have.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sora!