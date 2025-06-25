Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Fixes Frustrating Nintendo Switch 2 Issue

A new update has been released for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bringing the game up to version 13.0.4. Unsurprisingly, the update doesn’t add anything in terms of new content, but it does fix a problem that players had been facing since the release of Nintendo Switch 2. Between the new software version and the Nintendo Switch 2 system update earlier this month, it seems like all issues related to Mii Fighters have now been resolved in the game. That should be welcome news for anyone that likes to use the custom fighter option. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Latest Update: Ver. 13.0.4 (Released June 24, 2025)

Offline

Fixed an issue in which thumbnail images displaying Mii Fighters would sometimes not be generated correctly when creating or modifying a Mii Fighter and saving it in Games & More.

The following issues have been fixed in Nintendo Switch 2 system version 20.1.5, released on June 18, 2025:

When a Nintendo Switch 2 player and a Nintendo Switch player were matched up in online play, the match may have ended immediately if someone was using a Mii Fighter.

Since the launch of Switch 2, Nintendo has been actively updating its own games, as well as third-party titles released on the original Switch. Some of these updates are just meant to take advantage of improvements made to the new hardware, while others (like this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fix) have resolved technical issues that have popped up. Switch 2 users can probably expect a lot more updates like this in the coming weeks.

It’s a good thing Nintendo continues to tweak Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as that’s the only option in the fighting game series on Switch 2, at the moment. Right now, the future of the series is pretty much up in the air. Nintendo has yet to announce a new entry, and director Masahiro Sakurai is in the middle of directing Kirby Air Riders, which is set to be released later this year. Everyone is waiting to see if a new game is announced specifically for Switch 2, or if Nintendo plans to offer some kind of significant content update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, like we’ve seen for titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Nintendo has been very quiet about its plans for 2026 so far. There are several Switch 2 games slated to be released before the end of 2025, enough so that Nintendo can have one out per month through the end of the year. Fans were expecting a Nintendo Direct in the month of June to lay out plans for the first half of 2026, but nothing has been announced just yet. Everyone is eager to see what next year will bring for the new system, including announcements for franchises like Super Smash Bros., or Nintendo Switch 2 versions of existing games. Hopefully Nintendo will have plenty to show off in the coming weeks.

Are you still regularly playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Do you think we’ll see a new game in the series on Nintendo Switch 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!