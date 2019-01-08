‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Streamer Gets Banned After Passing Out Drunk

There are a lot of wholesome stories out there about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This? This isn’t one of them.

Professional Super Smash Bros. streamer and player Josepth “Mango” Marquez recently got into a bit of trouble when the Cloud9 player was seen on-camera drunk so much so that he eventually passed out – also on camera.

Mango is mostly known for his presence in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, though it looks like he’s going to have to take a bit of a break because his account has been banned following a little over-celebratory drinking concerning the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely obliterating the Chicago Bears during the NFL playoffs (OK, so maybe “obliterated” is the wrong word but come on – we are still salty about that kick off).

Following what appeared to be a small blackout after cheering and drinking, a few moments passed by before he drug himself up off of the floor to be seen on the camera once more just long enough to end the stream. This prompted Twitch to issue the streamer a strike for “dangerous consumption of drugs or alcohol.”

Though the stream in question definitely looked to the contrary, Marquez himself insists that he didn’t actually pass out – that it was a “joke”:

Last tweet about this ( for now ) For the record.. I didn’t pass out on stream.. I jokingly fell over to be funny because I wanted to take a break.. Went downstairs to talk to my gf and came back and ended my stream Drank a lot I knowwwwwww — Joseph Marquez (@C9Mang0) January 7, 2019

Whether that was the case or not remains to be seen but his fan base did have a few words for their favorite streamer, mostly encouraging him to – joke or not – look after his health:

Real talk. I made a similar comment and quickly found out that a lot his fanbase is encouraging alcoholism. — devonjones🇨🇦 (@thedevonjones) January 8, 2019

One thing is for sure, Twitch seems to be a little uneven as far as bans go – especially with the recent controversy of lifting the ban on MrDeadMoth after he was seen – on stream – beating his pregnant wife. It was all caught on camera for the world to see and when Twitch lifted their temporary ban on the streamer, the gaming community errupted.

The great debate of Twitch policy continues but in the case of this particular streamer, he will be back next week if all goes according to plan.

