Who is Terry Bogard The New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character?

Today, Nintendo announced that the next DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Terry Bogard, the main protagonist of the Fatal Fury franchise from SNK that many younger Nintendo gamers may not know about. In addition to being the main character of Fatal Fury, Terry has appeared in many other video game franchises, such as King of Fighters. And now he’s coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the near future.

As mentioned above, Bogard is the main character of the Fatal Fury series, which is a 90s’ fighting game series developed by SNK for the Neo Geo. The character is an American fighter who enters a worldwide tournament dubbed “The King of Fighters” in order to kill Geese Howard, a criminal who killed Terry’s father.

Bogard is one of SNK’s first fighting game characters and has appeared as a playable character in every Fatal Fury and main King of Fighters game to date. He’s also appeared in anime films based on his adventure in the series, and has also shown up in different fighting games over the years. Below, you can read more about Bogard’s personality as a character, courtesy of the series’ official wiki.

“Terry is a friendly character that is willing to take a challenge when one is given to him. He is viewed by the children in Southtown as hero. He is an incredibly charismatic, cheerful and friendly man with everyone around him. He bears no ill will towards anyone other than Geese Howard, the killer of his adoptive father. His relationship with Andy is that of respect, recognizing his younger brother as a potential rival. He feels a sense of kinship with Blue Mary for her loss, and the two developed a long time relationship. He treats Rock as his son, but allows him to choose his own path in life. He teasingly calls Rock, ‘Rookie.’ Terry is also well-informed of what goes on in the streets.”

There’s currently no word when Terry Bogard will be made available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or when we can expect to hear more about the character. Meanwhile, as you wait for more information from Nintendo, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the platform fighter by clicking right here.