‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Gets Mashed Up With Queen and It’s Perfect

Yesterday, we posted a new trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that profiles a number of popular fighters from the forthcoming game. It’s fun to watch, but there’s hardly any noticeable music in the background. But that hasn’t stopped one inspired user from putting together a tune that, we believe, is a far better fit.

A Twitter account by the name of The Guardian Mew has posted a mash-up of the Smash Bros. action to the tune of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now!”, and it’s pretty much the greatest thing we’ve watched all day. Hell, all week.

On top of that, it’s also on YouTube and garnering a whole lot of views. You can watch the modified trailer for yourself above.

A lot of fans have noticed key moments from the song that have matched up with what’s happening on-screen. And they’re perfect. Here are a few examples.

First off, when Mario first pounds the pavement just as the song picks up in tempo with “Cuz I’m having a good time, havin’ a good time!”

Then we get into “Shootin’ star” just as the Star Fox Arwing appears on the screen and Kirby comes flying in from the other side. But, wait, it gets better.

We get three characters jumping in the air just as “defying the laws of gravityyyyyy” plays, leading to Isabelle appearing on the screen and posing as “Lady Godiva” is heard.

Sweet, right? Well, hang on, we’re not done yet. After that, “Burnin’ through the sky” plays as Charizard appears outside of a Pokeball, flying, yep, through the sky. Then we get the “Mr. Fahrenheit” lyric while Mega Man warms up his Mega Buster. Finally, when we get to “Gonna make a Super Sonic man out of you,” who should appear but…Sonic the Hedgehog.

Literally the whole way the trailer is mashed up is just about perfect, and has us wondering why Nintendo doesn’t just use it for real. They should totally give it consideration. Just look at these reactions from Twitter:

And just to give you an idea of how up-tempo an addition this is, get a good look at the classic Super Smash Bros. ad, which came out in the late 90’s and is set to “So Happy Together” — which, ironically, is also paired with today’s debuting Detective Pikachu trailer. Whoa.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on December 7 for Nintendo Switch. Plenty of time for you to get your Queen playlist in order.