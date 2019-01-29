‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update 2.0.0 Confirmed, Pirahna Plant Inbound?

It looks like all of those leaks earlier this week were right! A new update is coming soon for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate v2.0.0 as confirmed by the in-game message from Nintendo themselves. Though the alert itself is pretty straight to the point and on a need-to-know basis, we do know that this upcoming patch will do a lot of good things for the fighter’s balance.

Just like previous updates, replays will reset so if you’ve got any footage you want to keep hold of — you’re going to want to back that up now. Hopefully this is the update that adds Piranha Plant, which we pretty sure it is, but some of the matchmaking features could use some work as well.

Despite the few issues online play is having and the original hiccups at launch, hyper surrounding the latest fighter from Nintendo has been super high.

