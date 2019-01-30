‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Released, Piranha Plant Now Available

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest update has been released with the first DLC character, Piranha Plant, now available.

An unlikely fighter who is the first of Ultimate’s many DLC characters, Piranha Plant was released earlier than many expected. Originally slated to be out sometime around February, the DLC fighter released just before the month began, according to Nintendo’s official patch notes for the game.

Version 2.0.0’s full notes can be found here, but only one short line included in the list of changes confirmed that Piranha Plant had been added.

General

Added the DLC fighter Piranha Plant. Piranha Plant will become available for purchase as DLC at a later date.



The fighter is currently only available for those who have bought and registered their copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by now, but as the notes indicated, the character will be sold for everyone else at a later date. According to Nintendo’s previous announcements, players still have a while to register their copies of the game with the deadline being the end of January 31st, though it’s unclear if that’s changed now that the character has been released.

Prior to the character’s release, players tried to figure out how the Piranha Plant would play in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the potted fighter being quite the heavy combatant but one that supposedly had exceptional jumps. Dataminers discovered the DLC fighter’s stats, and some even modded them into the game by applying the stats to other fighters to see what it felt like to be a Piranha Plant. Those stats could very well have changed between then and the release though, so there’s a chance Piranha Plant plays a bit differently now compared to what was first shown.

With Piranha Plant now released, it means the next DLC character players have to look forward to is Joker from Persona 5. The swift, charismatic thief character was revealed to be a part of the game’s catalog of fighters back in December during The Game Awards, and though no release date was given for the character, the game’s director has since given updates on the progress of Joker. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai is a fan of the Persona series, so Joker appears to be in good hands regardless of when he’ll be released.

