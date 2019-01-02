‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Video Captures Every Fighter Breathing Fire

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player has catalogued the unique expressions of every fighter when they’re breathing fire in a compilation video centered around the Superspicy Curry item.

People might not see the item often if they play with items turned off, but for anyone who’s spent time with the past few Super Smash Bros. games, the Superspicy Curry item will be a familiar tool or hinderance depending on who’s using it. It causes characters to breathe fire once it’s picked up, and as Gachyok’s video above reveals, each fighter has a unique animation that plays when they consume the curry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting out with Mario and working through the full roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters – Echo Fighters included in these tests – the video shows two different perspectives of each character when they’re breathing fire. The Superspicy Curry item makes the fighters jump up and down and breath fire in whichever way they’re facing, that animation being the one that players are used to seeing. With the effects turned off and the angle adjusted, a zoomed-in perspective can also be seen that shows the facial expressions each respective fighter makes during the animation. Even the characters that wouldn’t normally be affected by fire such as Bowser and Charizard can’t take the heat of the Superspicy Curry item and have a similar animation to other characters.

The item itself has been around since Super Smash Bros. Brawl and comes from the Kirby universe, specifically from Kirby’s Dream Land. It resulted in Kirby breathing fire in the Game Boy game just like he does in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Using the Superspicy Curry isn’t the only way that players can see unique animations for all of Ultimate’s fighters as another player discovered recently that missed grabs yield similar results. Towards the end of December, a player noticed that fighters made certain expressions and movements when they try and fail to grab an enemy, those animations also applying to any special moves that would grab an enemy. Not every fighter has an animation for the missed grab that differs enough from a grab attempt to be included, but those who do miss their attacks make some expressions that’ll look similar to the wide-eyed faces seen in the video above.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch, and you can read our full review here.