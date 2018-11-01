Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Pirahna Plant As New Fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding the Pirahna Plant as its first post-launch content.

During a Nintendo Direct earlier today, Nintendo announced that they would be adding several new fighters to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as paid DLC content. However, players who purchase the game at launch will get a free new fighter that will only be available after the game starts.

That new fighter is the Piranha Plant from the Super Mario series – yes, you can fight as an honest to god potted plant. Piranha Plant won’t be available when the game launches, but Nintendo plans to add it and five other new fighters as post-launch DLC.

Piranha Plant will come with a variety of moves from different Super Mario games, including the ability to launch spiked balls, fireballs, and poison attacks. It also uses its leafs to punch and can dropkick people with its pot…which actually is pretty fantastic to watch. Its Final Smash transforms it into Petey Piranha, which can capture opposing fighters in cages and then do….terrible things to them.

In order to obtain Piranha Plant for free, players need to register Super Smash Bros Ultimate on their Nintendo account. Anyone who registers their game before January 31st will get Piranha Plant for free. Nintendo is also developing an Amiibo for the Piranha Plant.

The other five new fighters (which were not announced) can be purchased for $5.99 each, or as a bundle for $24.99. The DLC will be spread out over the next 12 months or so, as Sora Limited is building the new fighters from scratch.

With 74 fighters available on the initial roster, Super Smash Bros Ultimate truly is the “ultimate” version of the popular Nintendo fighter. The new content should also keep players invested in the game long after it launches later this year.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be released for Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018.