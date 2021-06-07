Superman Fanmade Video Game Clip Looks Incredible

✖

Superman is one of the biggest and most important heroes of all-time, but the character has never gotten much love from the video game industry. Toybox Games Studios director and founder Tyson Butler-Boschma dreams of a day when a new Superman game might get announced at E3, sharing an awesome glimpse of what it could look like. Using Unreal Engine 5, Butler-Boschma created a brief bit of gameplay footage featuring the hero taking to the skies from a Metropolis rooftop. The footage is merely the result of the developer playing around during some quiet time, but it looks really cool!

A gif of the "game" can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Fooling around in UE5 during a quite period at work, dreaming of a modern Superman game being announced at E3! #UE5 pic.twitter.com/c74CMdPSls — Tyson Butler-Boschma (@TJATOMICA) June 7, 2021

The idea of getting a running start and then propelling through the air as Superman is an awesome one, and it would be fantastic to do it for real in a game! You can practically hear that iconic John Williams score playing in the footage above. That brief clip should be more than enough to get Superman fans excited about the possibility of a game starring the hero.

Superman has appeared as a playable character in a number of games, including LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The character will also appear as an antagonist in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Those games are all well and good, but solo games starring the hero have been few and far between. The most notable, Superman 64, is universally considered one of the worst games of all-time. It's long past time that Kal-El gets another chance at a solo adventure!

Unfortunately, there are a lot of hurdles when it comes to creating a game starring Superman. The character's power set forces developers to place limits on his abilities. That's easier to pull off in a fighting game like Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, but in an adventure game, developers would have to get creative to explain why Superman can only fly so far, or why he might be weak against certain foes. For now, fans of the hero will just have to wait and see if a studio can solve those problems!

Would you like to see a new video game starring Superman? What's your favorite game the hero has appeared in? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!