Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Full Story and Strategy Details Released

With only a two weeks to go before the official US release of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, full story details have been released for stateside players who might be watching their Japanese counterparts with envy. Much of the plot has been discussed already, including how the player will be affected by the legacy of past heroes, their best pal Kureha, and the new A.I. companion, ArFA-Sys.

This particular description goes into further detail about those relationships, including the dynamic between the protagonist and Bazalt Joe, who has been gracing headlines for a few weeks now. It’s also packed with hints at how to take down your foes, and what to do in tough situations. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invited by a childhood friend Kureha, the protagonist will log in a world of guns through Gun Gale Online game. Unexpectedly he obtains ArFA-Sys, a newly implemented player support AI, and meets Kirito who requests his help to conquer the additional dungeon of the spaceship SBC Flügel. The protagonist has to collect all the key “ArFA-Sys parts” and fulfill the SBC Flügel requirements before heading to the spaceship.

In the middle of the adventure, they meet several characters such as Bazalt Joe a talented player, Zeliska also called the Uncrowned Queen who has the same Typ-X ArFA-Sys and the famous Squadron leader Itsuki who joins the group. Bazalt Joe has an obsession for the protagonist’s ArFA-Sys that he would like to own. To achieve his goal, he challenges the protagonist several time. While dealing with Bazalt Joe, the protagonist continues progressing in the conquest and finally reaches the SBC Flügel gate.

The SBC Flügel challenge becomes available but everyone wants to take it. To decide the winners the group plays rock-paper-scissors. The protagonist, Kirito, Kureha and ArFA-Sys win getting the right to challenge the gate!

In Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet there are several weapon types. Dual Arms is a two-pistol style with guns on both hands to produce tremendous attacks. Guns like the hand gun, sub machine gun, shotgun, assault rifle and launcher can be equipped on both hands and will double the power! Each weapon type has special techniques called “Weapon Arts” that can be purchased from Argo. Players can also reveal her information such as the ArFA-sys fund management function to get some money.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is out now in Japan, and releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in the U.S. on February 23rd.

Source: Gematsu