SXSW Gaming Awards 2021 Nominees Announced

With 2020 in the rear view, it's time to celebrate the best video games the year had to offer. There are all kinds of awards shows out there aiming to honor great games, and the SXSW Gaming Awards are no exception. This year's SXSW Gaming Awards will be revealed on Sunday, March 20th, but the full lineup of nominees has just been released. On Tuesday morning, IGN shared the complete list of nominees for this year's awards.

The biggest award of them all, Video Game of the Year, has five nominees vying for the title. DOOM Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and The Last of Us Part II are up for the award.

Other awards include Indie Game of the Year, Tabletop Game of the Year, Excellence in Game Design, Excellence in Score, and more.

While there is still more than a month until the SXSW Gaming Awards winners are announced, you can check out all of the nominees below.