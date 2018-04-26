Tacoma Coming To PlayStation 4 Next Month

Last year, Gone Home developer Fullbright released an innovative first-person adventure game, Tacoma, for Xbox One and PC, where it became a pretty big indie hit. But some PlayStation 4 owners were feeling left out, wondering when the game would be coming their way. Good news — not too much longer now!

The developer has confirmed that the game will be making its way to Sony’s platform starting on May 8, bringing all the excitement you’ve come to expect from the team. But on top of that, there will also be a new Developer Commentary mode with this version, in which you can get insight direct from the makers of the game!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the trailer for Tacoma above, and we also included the game’s features below, straight from Fullbright!

A Richly Layered Story Experience: Six crew members lived and worked on space station Tacoma, forming relationships, experiencing love and loss, and facing crisis together. Discover not just what happened to these people, but what makes them who they are, through your role as an interactive investigator. The story is told through a series of fully voiced and animated interactive AR scenes, immersing you in the events on Tacoma.

A Groundbreaking Multi-Path Story System: In each section of the station, you are surrounded by digital representations of crewmembers following their own parallel story threads that diverge, recombine, and split off again. Rewind, fast-forward, and move through these scenes’ chronologies as they swirl around you. Your interactive tools allow you to discover the tightly-knotted narrative from every angle, and in every detail.

A Deeply Interactive Gameworld: Explore Tacoma Station both physically and digitally. Unlock doors and drawers to find meaningful objects, notes, and physical artifacts, while simultaneously exploring extensive records of the crew’s digital communications and personal thoughts. Every facet of the crew’s experience on Tacoma is part of your investigation.

A Vision of the Future: Experience life in the year 2088. Discover a rich fictional universe that depicts humanity’s expansion into low-Earth orbit and beyond. A deeply-imagined speculative vision of the near future from the award-winning story team behind Gone Home and BioShock 2: Minerva’s Den.

A Compact Narrative Experience: Tacoma is estimated to take around 2 to 5 hours to complete. How deep you dig and how much detail you find is up to you. Tacoma is a non-combat, non-puzzle-focused game. The details of the story and gameworld are there for you to discover at your own pace.

Just a few more days, and PlayStation owners will be able to see this riveting adventure for themselves! The game should sell for $19.99, unless something changes.