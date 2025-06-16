Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Update Adds More Fish and Fixes

Developer Questline and publisher Awaken Realms released the latest update for its open-world RPG, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Patch v1.04 adds a ton of fixes to its gameplay, quests, audio, and graphics that aim to make its unique experience smoother for players. Steam users will not have to wait long at all to implement the new patch, as it is available to download right now.

Overall, there isn’t too much to get excited about, but the Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon update should improve the game on a technical level. However, some changes may make players happy. This includes adding Tier 4 and 5 weapons to the possible loot from higher-tier Unidentified Items. Additionally, 29 new fish have been added, and fishing spots across all of Avalon have been updated. For anyone looking for the full patch notes, they are available to examine below.

Gameplay:

Allowed using stashed items at the Blacksmith Table

Added Tier 4 and 5 weapons to the possible loot from higher-tier Unidentified Items

Dual Wielding Spells no longer unlock Mana Regen while channeling & casting simultaneously

Reworked Fishing balance. If you find it difficult to catch some fish, we recommend looking for better fishing rods

Added 29 new fishes (and updated corresponding achievements)

Updated Fishing spots across all of Avalon. Remember that some fish only appear at certain times or in certain bodies of water

Fixed the following talents: Fury Without Fatigue, Shieldbearer, Mighty Blows

Lunge attacks will no longer trigger while walking with a high movement speed multiplier

2 Wyrdspirits joined the combat encounter in Ghost Realm

Rebalanced the cook and alchemist shops in the castle in HoS

Fixed the Severing Ray damage calculation

Replaced Thunder Lash spell with Thunderstrike in HoS Stronghold

Added Gytha’s shop in Volker village and fixed her dialogue

Quests:

Anselm, Maggot, and Yvain should return to their interiors (if they have disappeared for you)

Fixed blocker in Vrell dialogue when finishing the Temptation quest while having already finished the next objective

A Carnation to Remember won’t fail if it’s already completed

Fixed incorrect descriptions of some quest items

The incorrectly failed objective in quest “The Price of Healing” is now fixed

Fixed Pup being freed by save & load

Orlaith should take your package even if you request a reward

The dialogue option about reward from “This is the Part Where You Run Away” should be visible, but blocked, even without the proof

\[Quest: Sweet Dreams] Fixed the loading of autosave in the Sympathy and Trickster realm, breaking dialogue trigger

A cave between Cuanacht’s Gardens and the Plains will now correctly become accessible as you progress the Children of Morrigan questline. Before that, it will be blocked by a rock

The Price of Healing quest and Neante and Yvain funding interactions improved

Yngvi’s dialogue shouldn’t block the hero

Wayward Son quest forces the hero to look at the outcome (so the logic won’t break)

The Construct dialogue can now be triggered when a weapon is equipped

Technical:

\[Critical] Returning to Cuanacht and a couple of dungeons after a long time shouldn’t break scene loading

\[Steam] Fixed a possible corruption of Steam cloud files if the game crashed/PC crashed during cloud update

No more free money! Selling items during sorting won’t make you rich anymore. This also fixes the item duplication glitch. If you really want infinite of certain items, you can always look at mods, such as unlocking the debug console

Talent effects should update correctly after changing player perspective (some of them didn’t)

NPC audio should now follow its body when in ragdoll instead of playing in place of death, etc.

Fixed an issue with being stuck in the crouched state after fast travelling from a fireplace

Fixed incorrect refresh of the selected list item after sorting when using a gamepad.npc

Fixed edge case bugs in the rain system

Fixed small memory leaks generated by the rain system

Fixed performance issue when using two-handed weapons with AOE Crushing Blow talent.

Fixed some minor bugs that appeared when using the Thunderous Greatbow

Fixed missing starting furniture after purchasing only the Cuanacht home

Sveinn Village’s overall stability increased

Graphics:

Improved color correction in the Spawn Tibby VFX

Optimized texture size in the Rock VFX for better performance

Improved fire visuals and distortion effects in prologue wyrdness

Removed transition flickering during fast travel

Fixed Ulfr Guards displaying incorrect clan tattoos

Vragi’s Mother’s placeholder model was replaced with a monster form

Your hand should now be visible when placing the bonfire

Wyrddeers from Stagfather‘s Trial are now spawning and despawning with a proper dissolve effect

Fixed female armor piece not displaying for Battlemage Tunic

Added new icons for several summoning spells

Changed the appearance of Deathbound Guardians and Blood Abomination summons

Dressed up a dead body on the Plains of Cuanacht

Improved VFX for Arthur’s initial appearance in the resurrection room

Added Theud tattoos to Frail

Audio:

Fixed missing and broken VOs for some NPCs (Egill, Self, Flaithri, Stigr, Eyvor, Elira, Heledd, Yngvi, King Arthur, Flyrna, Kjell, Barlaam, Theud Mother, Hrafn, Heiko, Galahad, Sir Vast, Darvhanr, Turtar)

Added audio to the EldritchReaver Generic

Changed the explosions’ audio volume levels

Fixed the bear audio

Added audio to FrostbittenWarrior Female and T5_Skeleton1H

Changed Zombie attack volume level

Removed the duplicated line of Maggot during one of the story interactions

Localizations:

Fixed incorrect display of characters in fonts that support Cyrillic script

Misc