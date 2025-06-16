Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Update Adds More Fish and Fixes

Developer Questline and publisher Awaken Realms released the latest update for its open-world RPG, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Patch v1.04 adds a ton of fixes to its gameplay, quests, audio, and graphics that aim to make its unique experience smoother for players. Steam users will not have to wait long at all to implement the new patch, as it is available to download right now.
Overall, there isn’t too much to get excited about, but the Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon update should improve the game on a technical level. However, some changes may make players happy. This includes adding Tier 4 and 5 weapons to the possible loot from higher-tier Unidentified Items. Additionally, 29 new fish have been added, and fishing spots across all of Avalon have been updated. For anyone looking for the full patch notes, they are available to examine below.
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Update v1.04 Patch Notes
Gameplay:
- Allowed using stashed items at the Blacksmith Table
- Added Tier 4 and 5 weapons to the possible loot from higher-tier Unidentified Items
- Dual Wielding Spells no longer unlock Mana Regen while channeling & casting simultaneously
- Reworked Fishing balance. If you find it difficult to catch some fish, we recommend looking for better fishing rods
- Added 29 new fishes (and updated corresponding achievements)
- Updated Fishing spots across all of Avalon. Remember that some fish only appear at certain times or in certain bodies of water
- Fixed the following talents: Fury Without Fatigue, Shieldbearer, Mighty Blows
- Lunge attacks will no longer trigger while walking with a high movement speed multiplier
- 2 Wyrdspirits joined the combat encounter in Ghost Realm
- Rebalanced the cook and alchemist shops in the castle in HoS
- Fixed the Severing Ray damage calculation
- Replaced Thunder Lash spell with Thunderstrike in HoS Stronghold
- Added Gytha’s shop in Volker village and fixed her dialogue
Quests:
- Anselm, Maggot, and Yvain should return to their interiors (if they have disappeared for you)
- Fixed blocker in Vrell dialogue when finishing the Temptation quest while having already finished the next objective
- A Carnation to Remember won’t fail if it’s already completed
- Fixed incorrect descriptions of some quest items
- The incorrectly failed objective in quest “The Price of Healing” is now fixed
- Fixed Pup being freed by save & load
- Orlaith should take your package even if you request a reward
- The dialogue option about reward from “This is the Part Where You Run Away” should be visible, but blocked, even without the proof
- \[Quest: Sweet Dreams] Fixed the loading of autosave in the Sympathy and Trickster realm, breaking dialogue trigger
- A cave between Cuanacht’s Gardens and the Plains will now correctly become accessible as you progress the Children of Morrigan questline. Before that, it will be blocked by a rock
- The Price of Healing quest and Neante and Yvain funding interactions improved
- Yngvi’s dialogue shouldn’t block the hero
- Wayward Son quest forces the hero to look at the outcome (so the logic won’t break)
- The Construct dialogue can now be triggered when a weapon is equipped
Technical:
- \[Critical] Returning to Cuanacht and a couple of dungeons after a long time shouldn’t break scene loading
- \[Steam] Fixed a possible corruption of Steam cloud files if the game crashed/PC crashed during cloud update
- No more free money! Selling items during sorting won’t make you rich anymore. This also fixes the item duplication glitch. If you really want infinite of certain items, you can always look at mods, such as unlocking the debug console
- Talent effects should update correctly after changing player perspective (some of them didn’t)
- NPC audio should now follow its body when in ragdoll instead of playing in place of death, etc.
- Fixed an issue with being stuck in the crouched state after fast travelling from a fireplace
- Fixed incorrect refresh of the selected list item after sorting when using a gamepad.npc
- Fixed edge case bugs in the rain system
- Fixed small memory leaks generated by the rain system
- Fixed performance issue when using two-handed weapons with AOE Crushing Blow talent.
- Fixed some minor bugs that appeared when using the Thunderous Greatbow
- Fixed missing starting furniture after purchasing only the Cuanacht home
- Sveinn Village’s overall stability increased
Graphics:
- Improved color correction in the Spawn Tibby VFX
- Optimized texture size in the Rock VFX for better performance
- Improved fire visuals and distortion effects in prologue wyrdness
- Removed transition flickering during fast travel
- Fixed Ulfr Guards displaying incorrect clan tattoos
- Vragi’s Mother’s placeholder model was replaced with a monster form
- Your hand should now be visible when placing the bonfire
- Wyrddeers from Stagfather‘s Trial are now spawning and despawning with a proper dissolve effect
- Fixed female armor piece not displaying for Battlemage Tunic
- Added new icons for several summoning spells
- Changed the appearance of Deathbound Guardians and Blood Abomination summons
- Dressed up a dead body on the Plains of Cuanacht
- Improved VFX for Arthur’s initial appearance in the resurrection room
- Added Theud tattoos to Frail
Audio:
- Fixed missing and broken VOs for some NPCs (Egill, Self, Flaithri, Stigr, Eyvor, Elira, Heledd, Yngvi, King Arthur, Flyrna, Kjell, Barlaam, Theud Mother, Hrafn, Heiko, Galahad, Sir Vast, Darvhanr, Turtar)
- Added audio to the EldritchReaver Generic
- Changed the explosions’ audio volume levels
- Fixed the bear audio
- Added audio to FrostbittenWarrior Female and T5_Skeleton1H
- Changed Zombie attack volume level
- Removed the duplicated line of Maggot during one of the story interactions
Localizations:
- Fixed incorrect display of characters in fonts that support Cyrillic script
Misc
- Fixed Neante holding a comically large piece of paper in her house
- Added more NPC interactions to the Ulfr Barracks
- Fixed the interactability of fireplaces in some dungeons
- The buried chest in Mountain Ice Cave is now diggable
- Fixed Smuggler’s Dagger description to properly display the Critical Damage increase when upgrading the item
- Changed loot in Shrine Cellars
- Repaired the first mist gate in King’s Threat dungeon (now it should block you until after the fight)
- Broth no longer gives bread instead of broth
- Added a treasure chest in the Ruined Towers in Cuanacht
- Crafting/Blacksmithing: pressing the selection button again on an already selected recipe or item now jumps to the ingredients/gems (gamepad)
- Removed unnecessary interactions with decorative flowerpots