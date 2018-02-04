Take-Two Once Again Suggests Borderlands 3 Is Coming

2018 looks to be a pretty big year for Take-Two already, between its forthcoming WWE and NBA 2K titles, as well as Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. But on the heels of the delay of that blockbuster-to-be until October, the company has released another statement, indicating that it’s expecting a rather big franchise to be revived just in time for the 2019 fiscal year.

Take-Two sent out the statement as a reassurance to its investors after the delay of Red Dead, noting that its financial outlook for the 2019 fiscal year is still on point. And in doing so, it mentioned that the company will see both “record Net Bookings and record net cash.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

But how? Mafia III isn’t going to get the job done by itself, right? And that’s when the company casually mentioned that a new title from “one of 2K’s biggest franchises” will be released in the time period, anywhere between now and March 2019.

While a specific name wasn’t mentioned, there’s only so many franchises that Take-Two has its hand in. A new Grand Theft Auto isn’t likely just yet, since GTA V is still selling like hotcakes; a new BioShock isn’t likely because Irrational Games is no more; and, well, we did just get Mafia III.

So what does that leave? Simple. Borderlands 3. We’ve been hearing hints about Gearbox’s follow-up for months now, suggesting that the team is just about wrapped on the latest adventure in the ongoing series. And an announcement seems likely any day now, possibly even at PAX East in a few months, since Gearbox is known for having great presence at these events.

More than likely, Take-Two will wait a bit on the announcement, since the new screenshots for Red Dead Redemption 2 has the community buzzing already, and there will likely be an announcement for WWE 2K19 as soon as Wrestlemania when it happens in a couple of months. But we’ll keep you informed once it details its plans, as well as what we can expect from the next go-around of Borderlands mayhem.

Borderlands 3 doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and, fingers crossed, Nintendo Switch.