Tales of Arise Reveals New Trailer and Collector's Edition

The next game in Bandai Namco's long-running Tales franchise is Tales of Arise, and now we have a brand new trailer and a slick collector's edition to gawk at. The new trailer gives us a glimpse at the epic story and intense action fans are in store for, as well as a look at some of the party members you'll be recruiting along the way. The game looks gorgeous and will be arriving on last-gen and current-gen on the same date, and you can check out the new trailer in the video above, though there's plenty more to see in the new collector's edition.

The collector's edition is available to pre-order now and will include the game, a limited edition Steelbook, a 64-page Artbook, physical and digital versions of the soundtrack, and an exclusive figurine of the game's two lead characters, and it's pretty impressive. You can check out all the collector's edition has to offer in the image below.

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

You can pre-order the game directly from Bandai Namco or wait for it to be listed on Amazon, which will update right here.

Tales of Arise will take place on the planet Dahna, and will revolve around the people of Dahna who have devoted their worship to Rena, the planet in the sky. Unfortunately, the truth of the matter is that Rena has been pillaging the planet of resources and maintained a tyrannical hold on those who live there, and we'll likely learn more about it through the eyes of the two lead characters, who are from different worlds.

You can find the official description below.

"On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tales of series, Tales of Arise."

Tales of Arise hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 10th.

What did you think of the trailer Tales fans? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!