‘Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition’ Gets a Release Date

Bandai Namco is tributing its Tales legacy in a big way in just a matter of months.

The publisher has announced, as part of this week’s pre-Tokyo Game Show announcements, that it will be releasing Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on January 11. It will serve as a tenth anniversary celebration for the classic entry in the Tales series.

On top of that, the game will come with a special Steelbook collector’s case, as highlighted by the publisher’s tweet below:

Need a little #MondayMotivation? This should brighten up your day: Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition launches on January 11th 2019 on PS4, XB1, PC Digital and Switch! Here’s a glimpse of a very special edition you’ll be able to lay your paws on. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/4unsmhtaII — Tales of… (@TalesofU) September 10, 2018

Here’s the story for the game, in case you missed it the first time it was released:

A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Tales of Vesperia is one of the most beloved entries in the ‘Tales of’ series and returns with beautifully remastered full HD graphics, never before seen characters, expanded story, and much more!

And here’s a breakdown of the game’s features!

A Beloved Tale Returns- The tale of a young hero on a quest for justice that captivated Tales fans returns to Xbox and makes its way for the first time to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam!

The tale of a young hero on a quest for justice that captivated Tales fans returns to Xbox and makes its way for the first time to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam! Everything In One Edition! – Dive into the Definitive version of this game with updated full HD graphics, brand-new music tracks, exciting mini-games, bosses, and a collection of unreleased costume DLC!

– Dive into the Definitive version of this game with updated full HD graphics, brand-new music tracks, exciting mini-games, bosses, and a collection of unreleased costume DLC! The Party Gets Stronger! – Yuri sets sail on his adventure with Estelle, a young noble woman; Karol; a boy in pursuit of a guild to call his own; Rita, an eccentric scholar; Raven, a laid-back archer; Judith, a mysterious dragoon; and Repede, a pipe-smoking dog… and now two more playable characters join the fray!

– Yuri sets sail on his adventure with Estelle, a young noble woman; Karol; a boy in pursuit of a guild to call his own; Rita, an eccentric scholar; Raven, a laid-back archer; Judith, a mysterious dragoon; and Repede, a pipe-smoking dog… and now two more playable characters join the fray! Fight With Flair!– Assemble your favorite team and enjoy exciting real-time battles with all new Mystic Artes and skills!

Here’s yet another RPG worth adding to your collection!