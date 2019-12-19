Teamfight Tactics Gets Its Final Update of the Year

Teamfight Tactics just got its final patch of the year which means that its players better get comfortable with the meta until the next update releases in 2020. This latest update which was called Patch 9.24b included only a few adjustments for the game mode’s various champions and Elements just like the b-side patches usually do, so don’t expect to see any big changes included in the update.

You can find the contents of the latest Teamfight Tactics update below which shouldn’t take too long to read through since the patch only had some smallish changes to hold players over until next year. Some of the bigger changes to take note of include a sizable nerf to Nocturne’s high-level healing as well as a nerf to the Shadow bonus. Brand and other champions like the newcomers Amumu and Senna received their own changes as well.

Check out the Teamfight Tactics patch notes below, and if you’re looking to see what’s happening in League of Legends, the main game received a patch as well.

Star Scaling

3-Star scaling Health & Attack Damage from 2-star values: 2x ⇒8x (Ex. Ivern HP 600/1080/2160 ⇒ 600/1080/1944)



Inferno, Electric, Shadow

(3) Shadow Bonus Damage: 70% ⇒ 60%

Electric Damage: 100/300/500 ⇒ 80/250/500

Inferno Damage: 70%/120%/180% ⇒ 70%/140%/210%

Assassins

Assassin (3): 75% Crit Damage/10% Crit Chance ⇒ 50% Crit Damage & 10% Crit Chance

Nocturne Ability Heal: 40%/60%/80% ⇒ 40%/45%/50%

Zed Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 70

Zed Armor: 30 ⇒ 25

Newcomers

Senna Ability Bonus Magic Damage: 25/45/75 ⇒ 15/30/55

Amumu Starting/Total Mana: 50/150 ⇒ 50/125

Amumu Ability Range: 2/3/4 ⇒ 3/3/3

Rangers

Ashe Ability Attack Damage (per arrow): 25%/30%/35% ⇒ 30%/35%/40%

Twitch Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 65

Twitch Starting/Total Mana: 0/90 ⇒ 0/70

General Changes

Zyra Ability Damage: 70/80/90 ⇒ 55/65/75

Rek’Sai Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Brand Starting/Total Mana: 0/90 ⇒ 0/80

Hush and Swordbreaker

Hush Proc Chance: 33% ⇒ 25%

Swordbreaker Proc Chance: 33% ⇒ 25%

Riot Games has also published the patch schedule for the 2020 updates so that players know when to expect more changes. The next League of Legends update is scheduled to be released on January 8th, so expect to see some more Teamfight Tactics changes released then as well.