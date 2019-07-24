New Teamfight Tactics Patch Notes Released, Here’s What’s New

There’s a new Teamfight Tactics patch releasing soon outside of the normal two-week schedule. This patch that’s called 9.14B only applies to that game mode and not the traditional League of Legends experiences, and it’s taking a look at some balance and bugfixes following the release of the sizable Patch 9.14 from last week. The update nerfs a few powerful trait bonuses such as the effects of having multiple Assassins and Sorcerers on your team as well as some fierce champions like Volibear.

It’s not all just nerfs though, and some of the nerfs included aren’t event that bad for players who constantly run these types of comps. Assassins and Sorcerers are in no way getting pushed out of the meta with this update, though their early game will take a hit. Some items and champions like Infinity Edge and Rengar will be in a better state after the patch releases while others will break somewhat even with trade-off changes.

Everything that’s included in the update can be found here in the patch notes, but you can also find the full rundown of the update below since it’s not quite as intensive as Patch 9.14 was.

Critical Strike Damage

Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25% less damage and IE will come out net neutral.

Traits

Assassin

Critical Strike Damage: 150%/350% ⇒ 125%/350%

Sorcerer Bonus Ability Power: 35/100 ⇒ 45/100

Wild Attack Speed per Stack: 8% ⇒ 10%

Elementalist Golem HP: 2500 ⇒ 2200



Champions

Ahri Ability Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/200/300

Akali Health: 700 ⇒ 650 Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒7

Evelynn 1 Star Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60 Health: 600 ⇒ 550

Mordekaiser 1 Star Health: 500 ⇒ 550

Poppy Ability Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 300/500/700

Rengar Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Tristana Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒65

Volibear Armor: 35 ⇒ 30 Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒55



Items

Cursed Blade Trigger Effect Chance: 25% ⇒ 20% For the curious, Swordbreaker has a 25% chance and Hush has a 50% chance.

Infinity Edge Critical Strike Damage: 100% ⇒ 150%

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200 This was micropatched last week.

Morellonomicon Percent Max Health Damage: 3% ⇒ 5%



Bugfixes

Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.

The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.

Redemption will now properly heal 1000HP.

Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases.

The last Teamfight Tactics update was the one responsible for the game mode’s ranked system and Twisted Fate being added as a new champion. Full patch notes from that update can be seen here.