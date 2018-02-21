Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC Now Available For All Players In Injustice 2

Initially, the heroes in a half-shell, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, made their debut in Injustice 2 last week, but only for those that purchased the Season Pass or the Ultimate Edition of the game, which meant that those wanting to get their hands on the characters the “regular” way would have to wait a little bit. Fortunately, we’ve got some good news – the wait is over!

Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael are all now available for purchase to all players of Injustice 2, regardless of which version you own. The characters are available to purchase for $9.99, or free if you already own the Season Pass or the higher-up versions of the game.

“Download and play as TMNT – Deep below the surface, in the sewers of New York City, four turtle brothers were mutated by radioactive ooze and began training in the art of ninjutsu. From the shadows, they protect the citizens of their city from evil ninja clans, dangerous mutants, and interdimensional tyrants of all shapes and sizes. While in a fight with one of their greatest archenemies—the fearsome Krang—our heroes in a half-shell were jettisoned on a one way trip across the Multiverse.”

The game enables you to choose any of your four particular favorite Turtles right off the bat, then enable some tag-team tactics as you launch into certain attacks. The Super move in particular is a lot of fun, as all four Turtle characters get involved, eventually leaving their opponent “shell-shocked” with a bone-crunching move. No doubt these four will become favorites in the months ahead – you might even see a few pros turn to them for when the EVO tournament takes place later this summer, as Injustice 2 is one of the official games on the docket.

With that, the current downloadable content for Injustice 2 is concluded, but you never know. Given the game’s popularity, NetherRealm Studios could easily introduce a second season of new characters to join the fray. We’ll keep you informed if the developer or the team at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment makes an announcement.

In the meantime, grab some ‘za and have some fun, bros! Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.