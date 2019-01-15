IDW Games Launches ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Board Game Kickstarter

IDW Games has launched a new crowdfunding campaign for two brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles board games.

Earlier today, IDW launched the Kickstarter for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: City Fall and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Change is Constant, the first two games in their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures series.

The new TMNT games can either act as stand-alone games or expansions of IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shadows of the Past game, which came out back in 2017. While Shadows of the Past was a “1 vs. 4” game in which one player controlled the villains and everyone else controlled a hero, the new games offer an alternative ruleset in which the villains are controlled by set rules and mechanics.

Probably the most exciting part of the new game is the addition of a “Stan Sakai Pack,” which includes alt-sculpts of the TMNT as well as a playable Miyamoto Usagi character. Usagi is the star of Sakai’s critically-acclaimed Usagi Yojimbo that has periodically crossed over with different TMNT series. Getting to play as Usagi is almost enough reason to shell out money on its own.

Change is Constant will feature Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Casey Jones as the main heroes while City Fall stars April O’Neil, Splinter, Old Hob, Slash, and Angel Bridge. Both games also come with unique villains including Bebop, Rocksteady, Shredder, Mousers, and Alopex.

Each game bundle will cost $125 and comes with their own set of Kickstarter exclusives. Purchasing Change is Constant will get you the Stan Sakai box, while City Fall comes with the “Deviation Pack” that has “dark” versions of the Turtles. There’s also an optional “Villains Upgrade” pack that allows players to collectively play as the villains against the heroes.

You can check out the full Kickstarter here. The Kickstarter will remain open through January 29th.