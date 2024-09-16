Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Trailer Hints at Post-Movie Status Quo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem offered a bold new direction for the franchise, with unique takes on the heroes in a half shell and their rogues gallery. When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed releases next month, the video game will give players a chance to revisit that world. A new trailer for Mutants Unleashed is now live, and it offers some interesting hints at the post-movie status quo, including the TMNT's relationship with one-time enemies like Rocksteady and Bebop. While showing the mutated rhino and warthog, the trailer cryptically hints that "they sure have a bunch of friends to help them now. Or... not?"

The new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed can be found below.

At the end of Mutant Mayhem, Rocksteady, Bebop, and the rest of the mutants have moved into the sewers below New York, alongside the Turtles and Splinter. While there were some tensions between the two groups, they worked together to defeat Superfly, saving the city. It remains to be seen how long this peace will last, especially since the movie's ending hinted at Shredder waiting in the wings. It's possible Rocksteady and Bebop could end up as Shredder's lackeys (as they were in the original animated series), but we won't know for sure until the sequel.

Given the sheer number of video games that have featured Rocksteady and Bebop as bad guys, it's hard to imagine one where they act as allies to the Turtles. However, it seems that could be the case in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. They'd pretty much have to be to avoid any continuity errors with the movies, but it's also possible the developers could sidestep all of that with a mind control story. The trailer did seem to zoom in on Rocksteady's eye at one point, and it looks like it might be turning purple. At the 0:26 point in the trailer, we can see other mutants with purple eyes attacking the Turtles, so there might be something going on there. We should know a whole lot more about all of this when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed releases on October 18th!

