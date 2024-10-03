Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Gets New Collector's Edition With Exclusive Figures

Last month, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got the Radical Reptiles DLC, adding two new playable characters. A new Ultimate Edition physical release of the game has now been announced for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, which features the base game, the previous Dimension Shellshock DLC, and Radical Reptiles. The Ultimate Edition is being handled by Limited Run Games, with a standard edition that will cost $34.99. However, the Ultimate Edition will also receive a collector's edition with some pretty nifty extras, including a three disc CD soundtrack, a set of lithographs, and four exclusive action figures.

An image of the collector's edition can be found below. Pre-orders are now live at the official website of Limited Run Games, which can be found right here.

(Photo: Nickelodeon, Limited Run Games)

Preorders will be live through November 3rd. However, readers interested in the collector's edition should act quickly, as there will be a limit of 5,000 made per platform. While some fans are lamenting the fact that Shredder's Revenge has now received multiple physical releases, and multiple collector's editions, this actually isn't a bad deal! The four figures in the set seem to be based on the original Playmates designs, with a new color scheme inspired by the game. Given the fact that these won't be offered elsewhere, it's probably an easy buy for TMNT fans!

In addition to the standard and collector's editions, Limited Run Games has also opened pre-orders for some vinyl soundtrack offerings. For $27.99, fans can buy a vinyl soundtrack featuring the Radical Remixes that were released alongside the Radical Reptiles DLC. For $99.99, there's also a Vinyl Box Set, which includes the Radical Remixes vinyl as well as the soundtrack for the base game, and for Dimension Shellshock.

It remains to be seen whether Radical Reptiles will actually be the last bit of content released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, or if we can expect to see more in the future. Fans have been hoping for a sequel announced, but it seems the developers are still waiting to see how the game and its DLC performs.

