Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Gets Surprise DLC and Free Update

It's been more than two years since the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, but the game keeps getting new content. Developer TributeGames surprised fans today with the announcement of the Radical Reptiles DLC, which will add two new playable characters to the roster: Mona Lisa and Mondo Gecko. At this time, we don't know how much the DLC will cost, but it will be available today, so we won't have to wait long to find out! All players will also receive a free update which includes new music remixes from guest artists that include Jake Kaufman, Tomoya Tomita, Sean Bialo, Button Masher, Keiji Yamagishi, and Anamanaguchi.

A trailer featuring the new playable characters (and one of the music remixes) can be found below.

The Radical Reptiles DLC will be available on all of the current platforms for Shredder's Revenge, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. From the trailer, it looks like Mona Lisa and Mondo Gecko will have unique moves that set them apart from the rest of the roster. In the original animated series, Mona Lisa was a college physics major, and that seems to play into her move set; at the 0:21 mark, we can see her tossing beakers full of some kind of chemical at the Foot Clan! Mondo Gecko also draws from the character's early appearances, and can be seen riding a skateboard.

In an interview with Prankster101 Productions back in March, TributeGames narrative designer Yannick Belzil seemed to shoot down the possibility of more DLC or a sequel to Shredder's Revenge. Belzil told the outlet "that's not something that's on the cards right now," and said that more content would depend on sales of the base game and DLC. Either Belzil was intentionally keeping quiet, or this DLC came together quickly over the last few months. Whatever the case might be, it's awesome to see new content in a game that was already pretty great. TMNT fans have had a lot of different video game options over the last few years, but Shredder's Revenge remains one of the best.

