Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Bringing Back Original Animated Voice Actors

For fans that grew up on Konami’s classic TMNT games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is pretty exciting. DotEmu and Tribute Games seem to be pulling out all the stops to appeal to long-time Turtle fans, and that includes bringing back original voice actors from the 1987 animated series! The news was revealed by IGN, which stated that the actors that portrayed the four Turtles will appear. Presumably, that means we can expect to hear Cam Clarke (Leonardo), Rob Paulsen (Raphael), Barry Gordon (Donatello), and Townsend Coleman (Michelangelo), though none of the actors were specifically named by the outlet.

It’s possible other voice actors from the show could also appear, but not the voice of Shredder, unfortunately. The villain was voiced in the show by actor James Avery, who passed away in 2013. Shredder has been voiced by a number of different voice actors since the original series, but it remains to be seen who will be voicing the villain in Shredder’s Revenge.

News of the returning voice actors was revealed alongside an all-new video showcasing the first two levels from the game. The video is absolutely littered with references to elements of the Turtles cartoons and video games. Notably, the second stage of the game is titled “Big Apple, 3 PM,” a reference to one of the stages from the video game Turtles in Time. The video from IGN can be found embedded below.

The new footage from the game is awesome to see, but players are probably eager to play it for themselves! Unfortunately, no release date has been announced for Shredder’s Revenge just yet, but DotEmu has revealed that the first two stages will be playable at PAX East this week! The game will be on display at the Focus Entertainment booth, from April 21-24.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? What do you think of this new video?