Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Game Revealed

Following news from earlier in the year that the five-issue series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin would be adapted into a video game, we've gotten our first look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project this week courtesy of THQ Nordic. The publisher revealed the game of the same name at its showcase on Friday by showing off a brief, cinematic teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. A release window for the game has not yet been announced, but we know that the game will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

The first trailer for the game seen below calls it the "official adaptation" of the comic series of the same name and says that it's based on the comic book that came from Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Luis Antonio Delgado, and Esau and Isaac Escorza, but it does not indicate whether any of them are actually involved directly with the game. The trailer itself is quite brief and doesn't show off much of the game at all and more so serves as a follow-up to the previous announcement to confirm that the game is in active development.

Black Forest Games, one of the many developers that THQ Nordic owns, is mentioned at the end of the trailer. Some of the more recent games that Black Forest has developed include Titan Quest and the newer Destroy All Humans games including the 2020 remaster of Destroy All Humans!, the multiplayer component Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, and Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed.

THQ Nordic's description of the game lifts part of the synopsis of the comic series with that full synopsis found below to give a better idea of what Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is about if you're unfamiliar with the series.

"Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost," a preview of the book explained. "From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph?"

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game does not currently have a release window.