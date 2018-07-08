Rumor: Tekken 7 May Be Getting a Second Season Pass

The first season pass for Tekken 7 has been loaded with extra goodness. We’re talking Geese Howard from the Fatal Fury series; Noctis from Final Fantasy XV; and the addition of the Tekken Bowl mode, bringing it back for the first time in over a decade. But is there a possibility that Bandai Namco could be adding even more content to the game?

A Tweet from a Japanese account (included below) suggests that the publisher is preparing a new edition of the game for retail in the form of Tekken 7 Welcome. The package looks to release sometime this September and will reportedly come with a second Season Pass to go along with the first.

The translation reads: “Cheap soft information (both released on September 6). PS4 “persona 5 new price Edition” 5367 yen (4126 yen from the original version), PS4 (Tekken 7 Welcome price!!) 4320 yen (4536 yen cheaper from the original version) first-time benefits: 300 Yen Discount Tickets available in Season Pass 1 and 2.

Bandai Namco hasn’t said a word about continuing Tekken 7 with new characters, but it’d be a smart business move to go along with the upcoming Soul Calibur VI. That way, all of its fighting bases would be covered.

As far as when it would make the announcement, it has to be soon since the game is reportedly coming in September. So there’s a very good chance that it may reveal the pass at the forthcoming EVO event, which takes place in Las Vegas from August 3rd through the 5th. Tekken reveals have happened there in the past (including the game’s initial announcement back in 2014), so if there is any place for a Season Pass reveal to take place it’ll be there.

The original Season Pass got some strong reception from fans and proved to be a smart crossover plan with Square Enix and SNK alike. So continuing down that path with even more guest characters would be a smart move for Bandai Namco. We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks, with Tekken 7 competition set for EVO, among other games.

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.