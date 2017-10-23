Tekken Creator Is Down With Working On A Fighting Game With Different Characters

The Tekken series has come a long way over the past few years, particularly with this year’s Tekken 7, which has managed to push the envelope in a number of ways (and not just with bringing back Tekken Bowl). But it sounds like that saga may be closed (for now), leaving us wondering what’s next from the creator of the series, Katsuhiro Harada. From the sound of it, he may be willing to give another franchise a try.

Not that we haven’t seen Tekken dabble with guest characters. Tekken 7 has re-introduced Street Fighter‘s Akuma back into the fold, and we’ll also see SNK’s Geese Howard come to the game later this year, as part of its post-release DLC.

So what’s next? He recently noted with PCGamesn that he would love to tackle a different franchise, with easily recognizable characters that fighting fans will love.

He said, “There is another guest character that will appear in Tekken with the season pass who hasn’t been announced yet so we are hard at work on that one. If it’s just a wish list, not necessarily for Tekken 7, I’ve always been interested in taking my favorite characters extending from many different franchises and putting them into a King of Fighters style.”

Bandai Namco does have a lot of fighting games to its credit aside from Tekken. Its Soul Calibur series has been a signature one when it comes to weapon-based fighting (and has seen its own fair share of crossover characters, like Spawn, Yoda and Darth Vader); Dragon Ball FighterZ looks to bring fans back into 2D fighting action this February; and that’s not even counting all the anime franchises the company currently works into 3D brawlers, like Naruto and One Piece.

So could an all-star game be done? Hey, we’ve seen these types of games in the past, along with unlikely crossovers, such as Street Fighter x Tekken, so anything is possible. Even the idea of a Soul Calibur x Tekken would be pretty nuts – even as Heihachi gets hit in the face with a sword. Hey, he could brush it off.

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.