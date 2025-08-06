Street Fighter 6 Sees Huge Jump in Players and the Reason Will Surprise You

Street Fighter 6 has seen a significant increase in players during its Year 3, nearly doubling its player base overnight and claiming the #2 spot for Top Sellers on Steam. While many will attribute this to the recent release of classic fighter Sagat, there appears to be another reason that has led to this recent influx of players, both new and returning.

Street Fighter 6 saw its player count double on August 5th and sold a huge number of units thanks to the new update. While this did add Sagat, the legendary fighter isn’t enough on his own to draw in these numbers. Instead, it was the Outfit 4 set that saw so many players coming to Street Fighter 6. The reason? Outfit 4 is the highly anticipated swimsuit pack.

Capcom teased a handful of these outfits ahead of time, but the full pack was revealed and released shortly before the August 5th release date. This adds a swimsuit outfit for Cammy, Chun-Li, AKI, Kimberly, Luke, Jaimie, and Manon. Revealing these at EVO 2025 was a smart move by Capcom, who hyped the trailer up after teasing C.Viper, and the crowd exploded during the reveal.

The Street Fighter subreddit is filled with memes and photos of the new swimsuit outfits. Chun-Li and Cammy have proven to be incredibly popular, with some even saying these “will fund Year 3 by itself.” Players are showing their appreciation of these new outfits and turning out in large numbers.

The number of sales has to be attributed at least partially to the swimsuits, causing Street Fighter 6 to jump 78 places on Steam’s Top Selling list. Jokes aside, announcing these at EVO with the release of Sagat and teasing the next character also played a big part in these sales.

However, there is a portion of the community that is not happy with the swimsuits in Street Fighter 6. One player says, “You can be sexy and not resort to literally swimsuits in a fighting game,” as others bash Capcom’s decision to appease “gooners”. These fans would have preferred different outfits altogether instead of swimsuits. Others are just unhappy their favorite characters didn’t get a swimsuit.

How do you feel about Street Fighter 6’s swimsuits? Are you rocking these Summer fits as you kick butt or do you think they are a bad fit? Let us know in the comments below!