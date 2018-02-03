Telltale Games Offering Serious Discounts on Their Biggest Titles

Telltale Games is known for their narrative driven games that are more focused on story progression than run and gun action adventure. Though the slower pace not be for everyone, they have created some amazing gaming experiences around our favourite franchises like Batman, The Walking Dead, Borderlands, Game of Thrones, and more.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Telltale’s game style, or you’ve had your eye on one of their installments but have yet to pull the trigger – good news, they’re on sale! Steam is offering an impressive Telltale Games sale going on right now with up to 83% off their biggest titles. Here’s what you can get!

The Walking Dead TellTale Games, Including the Miniseries

The Walking Dead telltale games are all on sale, with up to 75% savings on all of them including the Miniseries featuring Michonne.

The Walking Dead – 75% off

The Walking Dead Season 2 – 75% off

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – 60% off

The Walking Dead: Michonne – 60% off

Where it all began:

The Walking Dead is a five-part game series set in the same universe as Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series. Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. With corpses returning to life and survivors stopping at nothing to maintain their own safety, protecting an orphaned girl named Clementine may offer him redemption in a world gone to hell.

A continuing story of adventure horror spanning across 5 episodes:



Episode 1 – A New Day (Available Now)

Episode 2 – Starved for Help (Available Now)

Episode 3 – Long Road Ahead (Available Now)

Episode 4 – Around Every Corner (Available Now)

Episode 5 – No Time Left (Available Now)

Batman: The Enemy Within

Dive deep into the DC universe with telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within series for 40% off, with the first episode being free for a limited. The Dark Knight returns and players will see iconic DC characters like never before.

“In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?”

Tales from the Borderlands

You’re not a Vault Hunter this time, but you sure do want to be with telltale’s rendition of the hilarious Borderlands series from Gearbox. Returning favourites, new faces, and a hilarious storyline with some major twists and turns – this game is perfect for those that are fans of the beloved franchise, but it’s also good for newcomers too! On sale now for a whopping 70% off!

“Tales from the Borderlands is a five part episodic game series from the creators of The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series. Set on the unforgiving world of Pandora after the events seen in Borderlands 2, this is a story full of Borderlands’ trademark humor, following two adventurers on their quest for greatness.



You’ll play as Rhys, a Hyperion ‘suit’ with dreams of being the next Handsome Jack, and Fiona, a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle. Thrown together as unwilling partners in an adventure to recover cash they both think is theirs, their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you’ll encounter, in this new take on the award-winning universe created by Gearbox Software.



• Play as Rhys, on a mission to make Hyperion his

• Play as Fiona, on a mission to make the money hers (all of it)

• Explore Pandora as never before: familiar and new locations brought to life as more than mere cannon fodder

• Your choices matter, changing the story around you, and making the tale yours”

Wolf Among Us

“As Bigby Wolf – THE big bad wolf – you will discover that a brutal, bloody murder is just a taste of things to come in a game series where your every decision can have enormous consequences.



An evolution of Telltale’s ground-breaking choice and consequence game mechanics will ensure the player learns that even as Bigby Wolf, Sheriff of Fabletown, life in the big bad city is bloody, terrifying and dangerous.”



Over a season of content spanning across 5 episodes:



Episode 1: Faith – Available Now

Episode 2: Smoke and Mirrors – Available Now

Episode 3: A Crooked Mile – Available Now

Episode 4: In Sheep’s Clothing – Available Now

Episode 5: Cry Wolf – Available Now

More Available, Plus Collection Edition

Minecraft Story Mode is also on sale for up to 70% off, with Game of Thrones and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy TellTale reinterpretations as well! Can’t decide what to pick? That’s OK, we understand, but that’s why there is also the TellTale Collection Edition on sale now as well for a whopping 83% off!

The bundle includes pretty much everything, including their lesser known games that haven’t made as much of an impact as their previous titles. By purchasing the bundle, Steam users will save over 30 bucks while increasing their gaming library with tons of awesome titles. So whether you’re looking to quench that DC thirst, or ready to fight for the Iron Throne – make sure to take advantage of this awesome deal going on just for this weekend!