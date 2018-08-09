Telltale Games Eyeing ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Black Mirror’ For New Games

New reports are suggesting that Telltale Games and Netflix could soon be joining together for a multimedia partnership that could result in Stranger Things and Black Mirror games hitting a console near you some time in the near future.

A report from Variety notes that Telltale Games, the developer and publisher of such episodic games as Batman: The Enemy Within and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, is finally looking to move past its Telltale Tool, which it’s used on several of its hit games. While it’s been a serviceable development engine for releases like Tales From the Borderlands and The Walking Dead, some fans have felt it’s worn out its welcome, forcing the company to hold back on growth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This follows the news that the publisher was working with Netflix on a new Stranger Things game, which was reported earlier this month. As part of the deal, the company will try interactive gaming on its service with Minecraft: Story Mode, which will soon. This doesn’t mean Netflix is getting into gaming, but it’s an interesting little side experiment and could lead to future Telltale releases.

That doesn’t appear to be the only Netflix property Telltale is looking into. Some hints indicate that it’s also working on a new game based on the horror series Black Mirror, in the hopes of attracting fans of that hit Netflix series as well. This hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’d be one hell of a ride with episodic storytelling, that’s for sure.

Former Telltale staff member Job Stauffer had mentioned the project before, alongside creator Charlie Brooker. But again, it’s not entirely confirmed. Maybe we’ll hear something at San Diego Comic-Con?

The studio will reportedly shift to Unity for these future projects as well as The Wolf Among Us Season 2. The last game that will use the company’s classic tech will be the final season of The Walking Dead, which is set to kick off later this year.

The report indicates that “a new engine means growing pains. Developers are re-learning how to manage workflow as they adapt to the new engine. This is causing a longer process than Telltale is used to working.”

We’ll see what Telltale has up its sleeve over the next few weeks. But with all its corporate shake-ups and changes, it could very well find its best days to come. We wish them luck!