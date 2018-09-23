Gaming

Developers Reach Out To Laid Off Telltale Games Employees With Job Openings

Following the devastating news of a massive layoff that occurred just yesterday at Telltale news […]

By

Following the devastating news of a massive layoff that occurred just yesterday at Telltale news with no severance pay and no warning, developers around the world are joining gamers in their support for those that suddenly lost their jobs.

Ubisoft, Bethesda, Naughty Dog, and so many others are joining together in a show of support for those affected by shocking decision to cancel everything except the Minecraft: Story Mode following the official statement that the studio released. Yes, that even includes the presently going The Walking Dead series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you – or someone you know – has been affected by the recent closure, here are just a few of the studios reaching out with job opportunities:

The Elder Scrolls Online

Naughty Dog

Wizards of the Coast

XCOM 2

Bend Studio – Days Gone

Santa Monica Studio

Ubisoft

Guerrilla Games

And more!

There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign and no severance pay. 

Pete Hawley, the CEO of Telltale Games, has issued the following statement:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry.”

There were so many incredible stories crafted by this team. What were some of your favourite memories from the Telltale crew? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

Tagged:

Related Posts