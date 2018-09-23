Developers Reach Out To Laid Off Telltale Games Employees With Job Openings

Following the devastating news of a massive layoff that occurred just yesterday at Telltale news with no severance pay and no warning, developers around the world are joining gamers in their support for those that suddenly lost their jobs.

Ubisoft, Bethesda, Naughty Dog, and so many others are joining together in a show of support for those affected by shocking decision to cancel everything except the Minecraft: Story Mode following the official statement that the studio released. Yes, that even includes the presently going The Walking Dead series.

If you – or someone you know – has been affected by the recent closure, here are just a few of the studios reaching out with job opportunities:

The Elder Scrolls Online

To anyone affected by the news today coming out of #Telltale, feel free to reach out. We are hiring for plenty of roles. https://t.co/2Nw1YEzgs6#TelltaleJobs — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) September 21, 2018

Naughty Dog

To those affected by recent studio closures, Naughty Dog is hiring across multiple disciplines. Please feel free to reach out and contact our Recruiting team with any questions. @Candace_Walker @asunw00 @crystalmmo pic.twitter.com/rWsnQZHHDS — Naughty Dog Jobs (@NaughtyDogJobs) September 21, 2018

Wizards of the Coast

Incredibly sad and sorry for all of my Telltale friends today. If you’re up for a move, we’re hiring for plenty of disciplines up here at Wizards of the Coast and would love to connect: https://t.co/HERpGhxvVp #Telltalejobs — Alison Luhrs (@alisontheperson) September 21, 2018

XCOM 2

Telltale’s games have been an important part of how our medium advanced over the past few years. To devs wondering what’s next, we are hiring:https://t.co/h50ePE1iY6 — Jake Solomon (@SolomonJake) September 21, 2018

Bend Studio – Days Gone

We are extremely sorry to hear about the reported layoffs over at Telltale. Our hearts go out to those affected.



Our studio is actively hiring and would love to connect with you! https://t.co/PaZzVWI5ob #TelltaleJobs — Bend Studio #DaysGone @ TGS2018 (@BendStudio) September 21, 2018

Santa Monica Studio

We’re incredibly sad to hear about the reported employee impact at Telltale. We’re actively hiring and would love to connect. Storytellers, creatives, devs of all disciplines wanted. Email us direct sms@sony.com https://t.co/aAGbqZEz0s — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) September 21, 2018

Ubisoft

Telltale vets, we’re sorry to hear the news — but we do have openings and you might fill them perfectly. Let’s talk and maybe we can help! https://t.co/cAczMikUry — Ubisoft SF (@UbisoftStudioSF) September 21, 2018

Guerrilla Games

To those affected by recent studio closures, We have open positions across multiple disciplines. We would love to hear from you.https://t.co/G9tvnSkQQQ



Please feel free to reach out if you happen to have any questions. #TelltaleJobs pic.twitter.com/EmXP8mXxFD — Guerrilla Jobs (@guerrilla_jobs) September 22, 2018

And more!

There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign and no severance pay.

Pete Hawley, the CEO of Telltale Games, has issued the following statement:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry.”

There were so many incredible stories crafted by this team. What were some of your favourite memories from the Telltale crew? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!