TellTale’s Former CEO Files Lawsuit Against Company

Things are getting heated over at TellTale as former CEO Kevin Bruner files a lawsuit against the company.

Bruner left the company back in 2017, though he was still a part of the board of directors. As part of the suit, Bruner claims that the company completely severed support with him and blocked him from “Informational” while he was preparing to sell off his share holdings for TellTale.

He claims that TellTale completely shut him out and did not hold up their end of the contractual obligations agreed upon his severance and that he was given no voice before being promptly booted off the board itself.

“The net effect of Bruner’s alleged removal from the board of directors was that Bruner was deprived of relevant insight into the management and financial state of Telltale and the value of its shares,” says the report from the Marin Independent Journal.

The filing quickly became complicated when TellTale fired back, stating that Bruner’s statement was “meritless” and filed “as an apparent means of extracting revenge on a company already under financial strain.”

TellTale immediately tried to shut down the suit before it ever reached a courtroom, but Judge Roy Chernus quickly rejected the attempt. We don’t know the extend of financial damage Bruner is claiming, but the case management conference is set for July 17th.

This comes hot off the news last year when the new CEO took over and announced that they were laying off a total of 90 employees, “Our industry has shifted in tremendous ways over the past few years,” Hawley said. “The realities of the environment we face moving forward demand we evolve, as well, reorienting our organization with a focus on delivering fewer, better games with a smaller team.”

With TellTale getting out their final season of their The Walking Dead series, and The Wolf Among Us 2 set for release as well, it’s certainly a tumultuous time right now over at TellTale games.