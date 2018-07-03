Rumor: Telltale’s The Walking Dead Seasons 1 & 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch

Later this year we’ll be celebrating the return of Telltale’s The Walking Dead series…though we’ll also be mourning since it’ll pretty much be the final season. But that doesn’t mean the publisher won’t be introducing the adventure to new platforms.

Along with bringing The Final Season to Nintendo Switch (along with other systems), a product listing over at Mediamarkt.se has shown that the first two seasons of The Walking Dead are also coming to the Switch, set for release on August 31.

This particular listing actually features some cover art for the game, featuring Clementine as she fights for survival. We’ve captured the image for you below.

Telltale Games hasn’t confirmed either of the first seasons for the system just yet, but considering that the final season is on its way, it only makes sense that players discover where it all began. Now the real question is if we’ll see A New Frontier show up at some point as well.

Telltale Games also previously confirmed that the Batman and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy games would be coming to Switch as well, but hasn’t provided a release date just yet. Maybe we’ll see them surface next month during San Diego Comic-Con, where the publisher will likely have some sort of panel set up.

Here are the official details for The Walking Dead Season Two in case you need a recap:

The sequel to 2012’s Game of the Year continues several months after the events seen in Season One of The Walking Dead, and Clementine is searching for safety. But what can an ordinary child do to stay alive when the living can be just as bad – and sometimes worse – than the dead?

As Clementine, you will encounter tragedy, struggle with survival and discover the harsh reality of things to come in a game series where every decision matters.

Contains all 5 episodes

Decisions you made in Season One and in 400 Days will affect your story in Season Two

Play as Clementine, an orphaned girl forced to grow up fast by the world around her

Meet new survivors, explore new locations and make gruesome choices

Can’t wait to replay the first seasons of the game? They’re available now for multiple consoles, as well as PC and mobile.